Group petition seeks to preserve Bristol city jail

BRISTOL, Va. — Three times in the past 20 years, including twice recently, Bristol, Virginia leaders considered but rejected joining the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.
This month — the fourth time — the process is progressing and expected to be completed by December, although a citizens group is opposed to the switch and gathering signatures on a petition, and both men running to become the next city sheriff have urged the city to slow its process.
While theoretically the city could still reverse course, that doesn’t appear in the cards. This time, City Manager Randy Eads said, it makes financial sense.
“Finances are the big reason. In spring of 2018 and 2019, when the city looked at this, the financial condition of the city is not as secure as it is now,” Eads said. “We are in a position now where we can make this transition and it not be a burden on other departments throughout the city.
“The second reason is we have a facility that is 50 years old, it’s beyond its useful life, and it needs significant capital upgrades,” Eads said. “When you’re putting money into capital projects — at some point — it becomes good money going after bad when you have a 50-year-old facility that was designed to house 67 inmates.”
The city jail is state Department of Corrections-certified to hold 67 prisoners, but it accommodates 134 with bunk beds. Excess prisoners sleep on the floor or are housed in other jails. In recent years, the city jail has housed more than 160 on given days. Its average for 2020 was 148 per day in the jail and 65 at other facilities, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
On Friday, the city jail housed 134 inmates and had 74 in other facilities.
Switching to the regional jail will mean saving the money used to house prisoners elsewhere. The city budgeted $1.2 million for this fiscal year — up from $1 million last year — to house these inmates. That total includes $570,000 the city expects to pay the regional authority to house inmates awaiting court proceedings in the Abingdon lockup.
Eads predicted the city jail will continue operating in some capacity through the first half of 2022. After that, they will have to provide a temporary holding facility for the newly arrested or prisoners awaiting court appearances.
“The current jail facility will take at least six months to wind down, so until it is completely closed, the city will not need its own holding facility,” Eads said. “We will have a holding facility for arrestees that meet the requirements of the regional jail when that time comes.”
Opposition
Both men running to become the city’s next sheriff, Tyrone Foster and Charlie Thomas, have opposed closing the jail and joining the regional authority, citing the impact on local jobs, public safety and additional strain on sheriff’s employees who would still oversee courthouse security and other tasks.
Additionally, a citizens group opposed to closing the city jail has secured more than 600 signatures on petitions, both physical and online.
Calling itself Citizens of Bristol Virginia, the group has established a Facebook page with over 580 members Friday. Its online petition appears on the website Change.org and had 219 signatures as of Friday afternoon. On social media, the group claims to have gathered over 400 more going door to door.
The group and its petition oppose the city’s plan to join the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority — a move that would close the city jail and shift all inmates to the regional facilities. The petition expresses concerns about a number of issues, including the cost to city taxpayers, employment for the existing jail staff and how a jail closing could impact the city Police Department.
The petition seeks “to keep the jail alive until the city council or citizens can come up with a bigger and better plan rather than join the regional authority. It is important to let the citizens of Bristol, Virginia know the important truth behind the authority before they possibly vote to send their jail dollars to it needlessly.”
The group didn’t immediately respond to a Herald Courier request to speak with one of its members on the record. No one representing them spoke during the public comment portion of the most recent City Council meeting.
What will it cost?
Southwest member localities currently pay $35.38 per inmate, per day during fiscal 2021-22, which is used to both take care of prisoners and contribute to paying down authority debt. Wise County expects to pay $2.64 million this fiscal year for its 205 inmates. Washington County expects to pay $4.13 million for its 320 inmates.
Hypothetically, if Bristol has 200 inmates at the $35.38 rate, it would pay $2.77 million over 12 months, which includes the cost of housing, food, medical care and transportation to and from the city for court appearances.
The city is currently billed separately for individual inmate medical care, over and above its $39 per diem fee.
Additionally, in its agreement with the jail authority, the city agreed to pay an annual premium of $200,750 directly to the authority member localities — based on $2.75 per day, per 200 inmates for 10 years — or just over $2 million.
Each locality would be paid based on its prisoner census. This was the same process Tazewell County went through when it joined the authority.
Other members said if Bristol brought fewer than 200 prisoners, it could make their costs go up because the regional jails will have to move federal prisoners out to accommodate Bristol prisoners, and the federal government pays $75 per inmate per day.
Joining the regional jail is expected to require about $2.2 million in new local revenue, according to Davenport & Co., the city’s financial advisers.
The agreement between the city and authority would offer jobs to all current jail employees who would otherwise lose their jobs by the jail closing. However, the city won’t save on those salaries because they are paid by the state Compensation Board.
How we got here
City Council heard a presentation on the jail and alternatives to the current model during its April 13 meeting. Davenport & Co. presented a range of options and related approximate costs. Two weeks later, on April 27, the council discussed the issue at length before voting 4-0 to negotiate with the jail authority with the intent to join.
The day of that vote, the city jail housed 160 inmates with 105 more city prisoners being held at other facilities, including the Abingdon Regional Jail and the Eastern Shore Jail.
The jail authority met in July and agreed to negotiate with the city, and those talks occurred in September.
Most recently, the City Council voted 3-2 Oct. 12 to approve the proposed agreement with Vice Mayor Neal Osborne and council member Becky Nave voting against the switch.
On Oct. 19, the jail authority board approved it 24-0. The agreement now goes to all of the authority’s 10 member localities — Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise county boards of supervisors and the Norton City Council.
Once those approvals are finalized, the agreement to add Bristol must also be approved by the Virginia Resource Authority at its December meeting. The VRA oversees the regional jail authority’s bond indebtedness, and those terms will come back to the City Council.
“The City Council has already voted to join the regional jail,” Eads said. “The next vote the City Council will have to take will be to sign off on the VRA debt associated with the regional jail.”
Under terms of its agreement with the authority, Bristol’s share of the debt payment will be based on its actual average head count, or 200, whichever is greater. The debt payments are factored into what each locality pays per diem.
Upgrades, new jail both cost-prohibitive
Any improvement to any portion of the current jail facility would require the entire facility to be brought up to current Department of Corrections standards — which could cost tens of millions of dollars, the Davenport & Co. consultant told the council.
The cost of building a new facility is based on estimates of $200,000 per inmate.
A new 400-inmate facility in Henry County will cost about $76 million, with the county financing $64 million in bonds in 2019. That equates to about $190,000 per inmate, and the facility is expected to open next year.
The smallest jail the city discussed had a capacity of 270 prisoners. Based on $200,000 per inmate, that equates to $54 million to build. Add in $10.8 million in soft costs for land, engineering and design and other fees, minus the state’s 25% reimbursement of construction costs — $13.5 million — meant the city would have to issue $51.3 million in bonds, the consultant said. The annual payment would have been $2.8 million for 30 years, based on 3.5% interest.
At the high end of the scale, building for a long-term capacity of 480 prisoners would mean financing more than $91 million with an annual payment of $4.96 million over 30 years.
Because the city has over $105 million worth of bond debt already on its books, it lacks capacity to borrow anything remotely close to those figures — either to renovate or build new.
