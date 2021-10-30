Group petition seeks to preserve Bristol city jail

BRISTOL, Va. — Three times in the past 20 years, including twice recently, Bristol, Virginia leaders considered but rejected joining the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.

This month — the fourth time — the process is progressing and expected to be completed by December, although a citizens group is opposed to the switch and gathering signatures on a petition, and both men running to become the next city sheriff have urged the city to slow its process.

While theoretically the city could still reverse course, that doesn’t appear in the cards. This time, City Manager Randy Eads said, it makes financial sense.

“Finances are the big reason. In spring of 2018 and 2019, when the city looked at this, the financial condition of the city is not as secure as it is now,” Eads said. “We are in a position now where we can make this transition and it not be a burden on other departments throughout the city.

“The second reason is we have a facility that is 50 years old, it’s beyond its useful life, and it needs significant capital upgrades,” Eads said. “When you’re putting money into capital projects — at some point — it becomes good money going after bad when you have a 50-year-old facility that was designed to house 67 inmates.”