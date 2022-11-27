Greeneville to celebrate season downtown Friday

The city of Greeneville, Tennessee will kick off its holiday celebration of the season with several events downtown, Friday, Dec. 2.

The lighting of the community tree will be held at 6 p.m. Candlelight, music and caroling will take place on South Main Street near the County Courthouse lawn beginning at 5 p.m. Chuckey Doak Middle School Chorus will lead off the musical entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. The Tusculum View Chorus under the direction of Jessica Ricker will present its Christmas program at 5:45 p.m.

Santa and the Winter & Company snowflake fairies will arrive to light the Community Christmas tree at 6 p.m. Candle glowsticks will be available to the first 500 people.

The singing performances will resume after the arrival of Santa until 6:15pm; Eastview Chorus begins at 6:30 p.m. Madison Metcalfe will take the stage at 7:15 p.m.; followed by Kasie Shelnutt and Friends from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Closing out the evening’s musical performances, will be the Greeneville High School Advanced Chorus from 8:45 to 9:15pm.

Public Works will provide holiday wagon rides in downtown during the evening with four loading/unloading areas at North Main and Church Streets; 109 N College Street at Rock City Tap & Lounge; South Main and McKee Streets across from the City Garage Car Museum and West Depot and Irish Streets near Tipton’s Café and Nickel Ridge Winery.