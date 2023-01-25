Gray machines blamed for drop in scratch ticket sales

Virginia Lottery officials on Wednesday blamed unregulated “gray” gaming machines for a $78 million decline in scratch ticket sales during the first six months of the fiscal year.

Overall gaming revenues are up 16% compared to last year but the sales of scratch tickets were $646 million, or $78.67 million less than at this time last year, lottery Director Kelly Gee told the board during its quarterly meeting.

“We are experiencing some retail sales softening. I think a couple different factors may be occurring,” Gee said. That is a 10.8% decrease.

Rob Wesley, deputy executive director, said the machines operate in about half of the state’s 5,300 lottery retailers.

“One of the biggest factors in the first half of the last fiscal year we saw fairly significant growth at a time when the skill machines at retailers were turned off. When litigation started they were turned on …We saw about a 74% to 75% increase in the number of machines from December through current. That’s the biggest factor,” he said.

Skill games or gray machines are slot-like electronic games operating in convenience stores, bars, restaurants, truck stops and concentrated in gaming parlors across the state. They are untaxed, unregulated and were banned by the state in 2020.

An injunction currently allows the machines to operate and a bill before the General Assembly would allow the machines with oversight and taxation.

Concerns about the machines impacting lottery scratch ticket sales were among the original reasons the General Assembly voted to outlaw them in 2020.

Overall, lottery revenues were $2.2 billion — compared to $1.9 billion — during the previous fiscal year.

“That’s really driven by two factors. We had two billion dollar-plus jackpots in six months, which is just unprecedented,” Gee said. “The July Mega Millions run that ended at $1.025 billion generated $30 million profit for Virginia K-12 schools. The world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot from November generated $42 million in profit alone.”

The January 2023 billion-dollar Mega Millions game is not reflected in those figures, Gee said.

Online lottery sales grew by 54%, from $587.3 million last year to $905.7 million, Gee said.

Sports betting exceeded $2 billion through the first five months of fiscal 2023 with November yielding $518.8 million in wagers and $461 million in winnings.

Sports betting has generated $31.4 million in tax revenues halfway into the fiscal year, including nearly $7.8 million in December 2022.