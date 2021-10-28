Grand jury indicts Mendota man charged with three murders

A Washington County grand jury has indicted a Mendota man on three counts of murder in the 2019 deaths of three women.

On Tuesday, a grand jury heard evidence against James Michael Wright, 25. He had been charged in the deaths of Athina Renea Hopson, 25, of Johnson City, Tennessee; Elizabeth Marie Vanmeter, 22, of Elizabethton, Tennessee; and Joslyn M. Alsup, 17, of Cobb County in Georgia. The jury handed down a nine-count indictment, which also charged him with three counts each of disposing of a body and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If found guilty, Wright faces life in prison. Washington County Commonwealth's Attorney Josh Cumbow had considered the death penalty, but it was taken off the table when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation banning the death penalty.

Cumbow said Wednesday that a trial date has been scheduled for Nov. 22, but he expects that date to be continued.

The case stems from the deaths of the three women, whose bodies were found on property belonging to Wright in the Mendota community.