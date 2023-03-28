BRISTOL, Tenn. — A proposed zoning text amendment in Bristol, Tennessee could open the door for the construction of a brewpub at The Golf Club of Bristol.

The proposed zoning amendment was presented to City Council in a work session Tuesday by Cherith Young, the city’s director of community development and planning. According to Young, Adam Woodson, owner of Damascus Brewery, has expressed interest in building a brewpub in Bristol, specifically on a parcel currently zoned R-3, or multi-family residential, located at the golf club along Old Jonesboro Road.

The city’s Planning Commission has unanimously forwarded a favorable recommendation to council to amend its zoning ordinance to allow a standalone full-service restaurant or limited-service eating establishment in the R-3 zone by way of special use permit.

The special use permit would have to be approved by the Planning Commission, which would also take into consideration business hours, outdoor uses and other specifics. The zoning text amendment would also stipulate that any restaurants allowed by special use permit in the R-3 zone must have frontage on an arterial or collector road, as defined by the Bristol Regional Planning Commission.

Woodson had previously proposed building a brewery in a residential area near Holston View Elementary, but was denied last November by the Bristol Tennessee Beer Board following strong opposition from neighboring residents.

City Council will consider the zoning text amendment at their meeting April 4.