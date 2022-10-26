Youngkin: Workforce development is essential for economic growth

BRISTOL, Va. – Growing Virginia’s workforce and offering better career training are essential to economic growth in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday.

Speaking to about 100 state and regional elected, business and education leaders during an event at the Bristol Train station, Youngkin stressed the need to improve education and expand options to get and retain workers in a wide array of employment sectors. The crowd also included about 25 students from Virginia High School.

“At the heart of our future economic endeavors is workforce development,” Youngkin said. “It ties back in to the hopes and dreams of our young people as they grow up. What am I going to do? Where am I going to do it? What kind of future can I have?

“Bringing all of that together and using it to stimulate the economic development of all the commonwealth, particularly Southwest Virginia, is hugely important,” he said. “We’re working K-12 in order to promote curriculum changes, lab schools with multiple pathways for folks, to make sure kids have a chance to earn a credential or associates degree by expanding the dual enrollment program at our community colleges.”

During his remarks Youngkin spoke to the high school students, urging them to go meet one of the business leaders at the event, get their contact information and follow up with them.

He cited some critical employment sectors including health care, law enforcement and teachers and said it’s crucial to get people back into the workforce who stopped working during the pandemic.

“The key here is to identify those areas and the programs in place to get us there,” Youngkin said. “You can’t hit the target if you don’t know what the target is so that is why planning is so important.”

Workforce focus can also mean re-training.

“We’ve got to provide training opportunities for people who are maybe in mid-career,” Youngkin said. “One of the great things about our community college system and our corporate partners are they are all investing in it. Bringing skill development to people who want a chance to live a great career and dream in Southwest Virginia is top of the list.

“It’s critical and I’m very excited about the progress that we’re making. Thousands have gone through the community college credentialing program, the great work at University of Virginia-Wise has been extraordinary,” he said.

Youngkin said the desired result isn’t the number of people trained, but the number who get a job.

After the event, Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan said they are working to provide a diverse range of career opportunities for students. Last year more than 10% of city students graduated high school with an associate’s degree from Virginia Highlands Community College.

“One of our School Board’s goals has been to try to be as agile as possible so our students are prepared to do whatever it is that their dreams are. If that’s a four-year college, we want to get them ready. If it’s go to the community college we want to do that as well,” Perrigan said. “We’ve created strategic partnerships with our local businesses so, if a student wants to go right into the workforce in the city of Bristol, they have that opportunity.”

Youngkin again touted his energy plan which includes researching technology to improve hydrogen, carbon capture, battery storage capabilities and small modular nuclear reactors.

The governor also renewed his call for improvement in school testing results, calling Monday’s results of the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress “catastrophic.”

“I was hugely disappointed in the NAEP results. They were not unexpected; I’ve been talking about this for two years now, and we’re taking big steps to get this righted. I am keenly aware of what is going to be required to get Virginia’s education opportunities back on track.

For the first time in 30 years, Virginia’s fourth-grade students fell below the national average in reading and are slightly above the national average in math, according to the report. The average scores of the commonwealth's eighth graders also dropped, with statistically significant declines in both reading and math.

“We did see declines in our student performance coming out of the pandemic, but thankfully we didn’t see as severe a decline as other places in the state and the nation,” Perrigan said.