Youngkin talks to local officials at Bristol campaign stop for gubernatorial race

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin called his opponent “dangerous” during a Tuesday campaign appearance in Bristol, Virginia.
Speaking to a group of about 35 area sheriffs, commonwealth’s attorneys and lawmakers at Northstar Baptist Church, Youngkin touted his campaign’s support of law enforcement and said public safety is the top issue with voters statewide.
“We’re seeing Virginia experience a 20-year high in murder rate and seeing cities like Richmond ranked as the 11th most dangerous city in America, and four Virginia cities are in the top 100,” Youngkin said. “This is absolutely a crisis. We’ve got to go fix this.”
A 2020 report by the Virginia State Police shows the state’s murder rate is the highest it has been in the past seven years with 528 murders committed statewide last year, compared to 455 the year before. Historic data shows the 2020 total is the most murders in Virginia since 1994.
“What we’re going to do is invest in law enforcement, protect qualified immunity, make sure law enforcement has all of the equipment and training they need, and we’re going to stand up for them,” he said. “We’re going to bring people around a common goal that Virginia have the safest communities.”
Youngkin said public safety is the top issue he has heard from voters this year, followed by schools and emerging from the pandemic and getting lives back to normal.
“Richmond has made it nearly impossible for law enforcement to do their jobs or correctional officers to do their jobs,” he said.
“The difference between my opponent, Terry McAuliffe, and me on this topic is so wide you could drive an Army truck through it,” Youngkin said, adding he doesn’t believe McAuliffe respects law enforcement. “He has said, over and over again, he will get rid of qualified immunity.”
That is a type of immunity that shields police or government officials from being held personally liable for violating the Constitution. It came to light during the trial of Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who was ultimately convicted in the death of George Floyd.
Asked for response to Youngkin’s comments, the McAuliffe campaign provided a statement.
“We know Glenn struggles with it, so here's the truth: as governor, Terry McAuliffe made Virginia the fourth safest state in the nation and supported our law enforcement. Glenn Youngkin’s right-wing agenda would only make Virginia less safe — his economic plan would defund the police and he opposed the American Rescue Plan, which brought millions of dollars in funding for law enforcement in our Commonwealth,” according to McAuliffe campaign spokesperson Renzo Olivari.
Youngkin also called for an overhaul of the state’s mental health system and investment in compensation, training and equipment for law enforcement.
“We are at a crossroads, and if we don’t run through that intersection and define where we’re going, then Virginians lose,” he said.
In other matters, Youngkin said his administration would remove critical race theory from schools because it is a “political agenda,” not a curriculum, that promotes “passing judgment based on the color of skin.”
Asked about the COVID-19 pandemic, Youngkin said he urges all who can to take the vaccine. He called it an “individual decision” and said he opposes mandates on mask wearing and the vaccine.
“There will be no lockdowns when I’m governor,” Youngkin said. “We can, in fact, safeguard lives and livelihoods at the same time. Individuals should be allowed to make the decision, but I encourage everybody to get the vaccine.”
