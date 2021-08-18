Youngkin talks to local officials at Bristol campaign stop for gubernatorial race

“Richmond has made it nearly impossible for law enforcement to do their jobs or correctional officers to do their jobs,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The difference between my opponent, Terry McAuliffe, and me on this topic is so wide you could drive an Army truck through it,” Youngkin said, adding he doesn’t believe McAuliffe respects law enforcement. “He has said, over and over again, he will get rid of qualified immunity.”

That is a type of immunity that shields police or government officials from being held personally liable for violating the Constitution. It came to light during the trial of Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who was ultimately convicted in the death of George Floyd.

Asked for response to Youngkin’s comments, the McAuliffe campaign provided a statement.

“We know Glenn struggles with it, so here's the truth: as governor, Terry McAuliffe made Virginia the fourth safest state in the nation and supported our law enforcement. Glenn Youngkin’s right-wing agenda would only make Virginia less safe — his economic plan would defund the police and he opposed the American Rescue Plan, which brought millions of dollars in funding for law enforcement in our Commonwealth,” according to McAuliffe campaign spokesperson Renzo Olivari.