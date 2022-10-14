Youngkin commits $10 million to fund energy innovations

WISE, Va. – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin doubled down on his nuclear power plan Friday, committing $10 million to help establish Southwest Virginia as the “epicenter” for reliable, affordable and innovative ways to develop energy.

Youngkin announced plans to establish a $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund as part of the biennial budget he will submit in December. The money will be dedicated to the energy plan he unveiled earlier this month with half committed to nuclear development.

“This will fund innovation across nuclear, hydrogen, advanced battery storage, carbon capture and other innovative technologies to deliver on our energy future,” the governor told a crowd of about 50 people gathered on a Wise County mountaintop.

“Let me be clear, $5 million of this Virginia power innovation fund will be focused on achieving the groundbreaking research necessary to deliver on our moonshot mission to establish the very first small modular reactor right here in Southwest Virginia within the next 10 years,” he said.

The site for Friday’s announcement was a 2,000-acre former coal mine atop a ridge north of Norton. He said the state has 100,000 available acres that could host an array of energy development projects.

“By marshalling these state and federal resources we will establish a Virginia nuclear innovation hub that will bring together Virginia’s nuclear stakeholders. Bring together universities, corporate interests, research dollars to develop new and emerging nuclear technology for deployment right here in the commonwealth. We will work with our regional allies to go after more than our fair share.”

Youngkin said Virginia leaders are also talking with West Virginia about cooperating on legislation to incentivize nuclear innovation.

The vision is to utilize small modular reactor technology, like that used to power submarines, to produce stable, baseload power for the power grid.

“The Virginia nuclear innovation hub will synchronize and accelerate the commonwealth’s effort to capitalize on our strong nuclear advantage, and we have a winning team on the field now. It will include coordinating grant funding for higher education research into small modular reactors and advanced reactor technology,” Youngkin said.

The nuclear project has a 10-year goal. The governor said the state is working with all the industrial and academic partners to establish milestones to reach that goal.

“I have heard from some friends that 10-year timeline is one we can beat and I’m looking forward to setting milestones that beat it because I think targets should be set and then beaten,” he said.

Federal funding is expected to be a “substantial” part of turning this into a reality.

“I think Virginia has an extraordinary hand to play here. The cooperation with Congressman (Morgan) Griffith is critical and he is well positioned to lead this,” Youngkin said of U.S. Rep Morgan Griffith, R-9th.

Asked about the interest in Washington to fund nuclear projects, Griffith said there is some.

“Because it’s abandoned mine land and because it’s carbon-free, there is an appetite,” Griffith said. “It’s stronger on the Republican side than the Democratic side because they still believe they can do it all with renewables. They ought to be looking at carbon-free.”

On Friday, the two jointly announced $10.6 million in grants including $2 million for the recently announced energy delta research lab in Pound.

“Southwest Virginia is in an incredibly well positioned spot to lead all of this. We are going to turn on the light switch and shine a bright light on the endless opportunities we have as we invest in these emerging technologies right here in Southwest Virginia,” Youngkin said.

Alireza Haghighat, director of the nuclear engineering program at Virginia Tech, said it will be necessary to invest in nuclear to achieve Youngkin’s stated goals of affordability, reliability, innovation, competition and environmental stewardship.

“If you want to meet all of these there is no way you can do it without nuclear. Nuclear is a must to continue reliable, affordable energy and to achieve zero carbon emissions,” Haghighat said.

House Majority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, called this a “historic moment in time.”

“Every state in America is vying to be a leader in energy transition and innovation and Virginia is going to be that leader,” Kilgore said. “For so long, Southwest Virginia was the energy hub of the East Coast and we are going to continue to be that energy hub.”