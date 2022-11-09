Winners remain the same after counting write-ins in Damascus

With nearly all write-in votes accounted for on Wednesday, the Damascus Town Council election now stands with the results of Tuesday’s election.

“There were not enough write-in votes to change the outcomes,” Derek Lyall, voter registrar for Washington County, Virginia, said.

That means Katie Lamb has clearly won a second term – and two more years as the mayor of the small town of less than a thousand residents situated along U.S. Highway 58, the Appalachian Trail and the Virginia Creeper Trail in Washington County.

Lamb secured 164 votes to defeated the write-in campaign of Vice Mayor Mitchel Greer, who gathered 98 votes.

In the town’s race for three seats on the town council, the winners of Tuesday’s election – Charles Fields, Jack McCrady and Jesse Kokotek – all won a sufficient number of votes to block any write-in challenger, Lyall said.

Fields won 188 votes. McCrady grabbed 150 votes. Kokotek netted 132 votes.

In all, a total of 164 write-in votes were collected in the Town Council race, Lyall said.

“I do want to add the caveat that we still have late-arriving mail ballots coming in, but I think we only have 10 coming back from Damascus and that’s not enough to change either of those outcomes,” Lyall said.

Write-in candidate Jeff Buckley won 113 votes, which put him in fourth place in a race that took the top three candidates.

Still, even with the 10 outstanding mail-in ballots, Buckley would not have enough votes to unseat political newcomer Kokotek from his win on Tuesday, Lyall said.

Mail-in ballots must have been postmarked by Nov. 8. Official election results are expected to be certified Monday.