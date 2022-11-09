 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winners remain the same after counting write-ins in Damascus

  • 0

With nearly all write-in votes accounted for on Wednesday, the Damascus Town Council election now stands with the results of Tuesday’s election.

“There were not enough write-in votes to change the outcomes,” Derek Lyall, voter registrar for Washington County, Virginia, said.

That means Katie Lamb has clearly won a second term – and two more years as the mayor of the small town of less than a thousand residents situated along U.S. Highway 58, the Appalachian Trail and the Virginia Creeper Trail in Washington County.

Lamb secured 164 votes to defeated the write-in campaign of Vice Mayor Mitchel Greer, who gathered 98 votes.

In the town’s race for three seats on the town council, the winners of Tuesday’s election – Charles Fields, Jack McCrady and Jesse Kokotek – all won a sufficient number of votes to block any write-in challenger, Lyall said.

People are also reading…

Fields won 188 votes. McCrady grabbed 150 votes. Kokotek netted 132 votes.

In all, a total of 164 write-in votes were collected in the Town Council race, Lyall said.

“I do want to add the caveat that we still have late-arriving mail ballots coming in, but I think we only have 10 coming back from Damascus and that’s not enough to change either of those outcomes,” Lyall said.

Write-in candidate Jeff Buckley won 113 votes, which put him in fourth place in a race that took the top three candidates.

Still, even with the 10 outstanding mail-in ballots, Buckley would not have enough votes to unseat political newcomer Kokotek from his win on Tuesday, Lyall said.

Mail-in ballots must have been postmarked by Nov. 8. Official election results are expected to be certified Monday.

+3 
Katie Lamb-1

Katie Lamb

 Contributed photo
+3 
Fields.jpg

Charles Fields
+3 
Jack McCrady.jpg

Jack McCrady
+3 
Jesse Kokotek.jpg

Jesse Kokotek

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought in Kenya: Wildlife desappears as temperatures rise

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts