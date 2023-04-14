A marker memorializing the 1902 lynching of Mr. Wiley Glynn is set to be unveiled in Coeburn, Virginia, on April 22 at noon.

Preston Mitchell, the co-chair of the Wise County/city of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition, recounted the events that led up to Glynn's lynching in the Bondtown area of what is today Coeburn.

"Wiley Glynn was lynched in 1902, allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Tom's Creek, and he was held by a group of citizens in Bondtown," Mitchell said. "While he was being held in a holding building while the authorities and wives were being told. He, apparently, broke out and ran and was shot several times."

"His body was drugged up on the railroad tracks there and remained for a couple of days," He said.

This is the third marker that the Remembrance Coalition has placed so far. The first marker was placed in Pound Gap, Va., in honor of Leonard Woods, and the second one, which was stolen and is set to be replaced, honors Dave Hurst, a 25-year-old African-American coal miner, who was lynched in Dunbar, Va. in the 1920s.

The Wise County Board of Supervisors agreed to replace the marker, which will be placed in what used to be the old Appalachia Elementary School, now owned by Mountain Empire. Mitchell explained that this location is only a couple miles down the road from where the stolen marker had been placed.

"That area has a fence that is lit, has a caretaker, and it's near the original site. So, we're looking forward to moving forward with that," Mitchell said.

The Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition began in 2018 as a part of the nationwide effort by the Equal Justice Initiative to tell the story of lynchings across the United States.

In 2019, the Virginia General Assembly voted in favor of a resolution through which they expressed support for the initiative and wrote a letter of apology to lynching victims, encouraging communities to tell their stories.

"I think it's important that we tell the truth about history, even the stain of history if you will. Because it's only then, I think, that we can heal from the systemic racism that we're still battling," Mitchell said.

The unveiling of the Wiley Glynn marker will take place in on April 22. The keynote speaker will be Rev. Solomon Jones of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Coeburn. A reception will follow the event.

Mitchell and Tina McDaniel will be at the Bristol, Va. Public Library on Monday night, April 17, to give a presentation about the 1891 lynching of Robert Clark, which occurred in Bristol, he said.