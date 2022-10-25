West State Street corridor study underway

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A study looking into ways to improve Bristol’s West State Street corridor is underway.

Funded nearly entirely by a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) grant, the study is being conducted by the firm WSP, which had consultants in town Tuesday to meet with stakeholders such as community organizations and leaders, including the Bristol Tennessee City Council.

WSP staff has split the corridor into two segments — one from the city limits West of Euclid Avenue and another being the section of West State Street from Euclid Avenue to Volunteer Parkway. Once the plan is completed and adopted, it will enable the city to consider recommended improvement projects for the corridor and work towards implementation.

Cherith Young, director of community development and planning for Bristol, Tennessee, called the corridor “a critical link for the community in terms of economic development, infrastructure and tourism.”

“They’ll (WSP) put together a report that identifies projects and big picture costs with it,” Young said. “It’ll give us some projects or ideas that we could go apply for grants, work with TDOT on and look for how to implement them.”

WSP staff told council members they will be looking for low-hanging fruit in the process of outlining steps to help develop a long-term vision for the corridor. The year-long study is now in the stakeholder and public engagement phase, which will include a public open house held at the Slater Center Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. A final report and presentation is expected to be delivered in August of 2023 prior to the corridor development plan being adopted by the city.

Staff from the City of Bristol, Virginia and the Virginia Department of Transportation are also involved in the project, according to Tuesday’s discussion.

Topics related to the corridor brought up during Tuesday's work session included traffic safety, driver confusion, greenspace, public art, parking and a shuttle or trolley service connecting key destinations like the casino, The Pinnacle, downtown and the hospital.