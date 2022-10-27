Webb: Abingdon is where I belong

Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb is the feel-good guy on the Abingdon Town Council.

He’s quick with a smile, a joke and is known to move on to every new item with an enthusiastic, “All right,” or, “That’s it.”

Now, at 38, the one-term incumbent is seeking reelection in a four-person race with three open seats.

A 2001 graduate of Abingdon High School, Webb has served as the mayor of Abingdon for two years.

“I can honestly say that I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with Abingdon,” Webb said. “But I do feel compelled to serve. You have to have strong leaders in order to create opportunities. The last thing we want is for Abingdon to be stagnant.”

Webb grew up in Abingdon and earned a degree at King University. He later earned a degree in the pharmacy field in Buchanan County, Virginia, at the Appalachian School of Pharmacy.

Today, he’s a pharmacist at the Food City in Abingdon.

As for the town, he said promoting Abingdon again as a vacation destination would be smart after the tourism employees lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“My goal would be to get the tourism department right back to where it was,” Webb said.

Why are you running for Town Council?

I am running for Town Council because I love Abingdon and I’m a devoted servant to the wonderful citizens who live there. Abingdon is my hometown and holds a special place in my heart, so I feel compelled to make sure the town prospers and thrives for decades to come.

I believe good leaders must step up in order to keep a town moving forward, and with our current leadership, Abingdon is poised for healthy growth and success for the foreseeable future. When I took the leap four years ago to serve on council, I wasn’t sure what I was getting into, or if I would enjoy it, but now I realize that being a servant and community leader is the perfect fit for me. Simply put, serving Abingdon is where I belong.

How do you want to help solve the parking problem in downtown Abingdon?

In order to alleviate the parking issues in downtown Abingdon, we first need to study the traffic and parking patterns and subsequently decide what our best options are to permanently fix those predicaments. In order to efficiently do this, the town has partnered with Emory & Henry College to perform a comprehensive study of the traffic and parking habits of the afflicted areas in town.

Once we obtain the results, we can consider all possible solutions. In my opinion, there could be many different ways to reduce parking issues and it may not be a one-size-fits-all solution. Fixes could range from a parking garage, designated parking areas, redesigned parking areas, or could be mix of all of those combined. One thing is for sure, we do have parking needs and they are currently being studied.

What does Abingdon need most?

Like all small towns, Abingdon has needs. One of the major needs we’ve discovered is a lack of affordable housing. When trying to recruit new families to town, there must be adequate housing options. I have been working with developers to find solutions to the housing demands and feel confident we are moving in the right direction.

Also, we have aging infrastructure and must be cognizant of what needs significant repair or maintenance. The council has been working diligently over the past few years to update our infrastructure and move capital projects forward. For example, we are in the process of fixing the flooding issue on Main Street and just replaced a culvert on Green Spring Road that needed a critical update.

Editor's Note - This is the fifth in a five-part series of articles about the candidates for Abingdon's Town Council.