 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

WCSA retains local accounting firm to conduct investigation

  • 0
Washington County Service Authority

The main sign by the Washington County Service Authority in Abingdon, Va.

 Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier

The Board of Commissioners of the Washington County Service Authority has retained an accounting firm to conduct an internal investigation of its finances.

The move coincides with the largely unexplained dismissal of longtime WCSA general manager Robbie Cornett.

After dismissing Cornett, the board voted to launch an investigation. The board has hired Brown Edwards & Company, with an office in Bristol, Virginia, to comb through financial documents following the Nov. 3 dismissal of Cornett.

No timetable has been set on when the investigation will be conducted or when it will conclude, said Mark Lawson, an attorney for the WCSA.

“As long as it takes,” Lawson said.

People are also reading…

Cornett’s dismissal includes a severance package, which was approved earlier this month, though no financial details were released to the public on how much that package will cost the WCSA.

The WCSA had its regular monthly meeting scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. That meeting is now shown as being canceled on the WCSA website.

jtennis@bristolnews.com

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Bluff City mayor dies

Former Bluff City mayor dies

Former Bluff City, Tennessee Mayor Richard A. Bowling has died, less than five months after resigning from office for health reasons.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered caribou, emblem of biodiversity crisis

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts