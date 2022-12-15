WCSA retains local accounting firm to conduct investigation

The Board of Commissioners of the Washington County Service Authority has retained an accounting firm to conduct an internal investigation of its finances.

The move coincides with the largely unexplained dismissal of longtime WCSA general manager Robbie Cornett.

After dismissing Cornett, the board voted to launch an investigation. The board has hired Brown Edwards & Company, with an office in Bristol, Virginia, to comb through financial documents following the Nov. 3 dismissal of Cornett.

No timetable has been set on when the investigation will be conducted or when it will conclude, said Mark Lawson, an attorney for the WCSA.

“As long as it takes,” Lawson said.

Cornett’s dismissal includes a severance package, which was approved earlier this month, though no financial details were released to the public on how much that package will cost the WCSA.

The WCSA had its regular monthly meeting scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. That meeting is now shown as being canceled on the WCSA website.