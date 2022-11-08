Wayne Austin elected to Abingdon's Town Council

Abingdon attorney Wayne Austin joined the ranks of the Abingdon Town Council as a result of Tuesday’s election.

Austin, 67, grew up in Saltville, Virginia, and once served as the chairman of the Abingdon Planning Commission.

“I’m very pleased with all the support I’ve received,” Austin said. “And, hopefully I’ll be able to do the best job possible.”

Austin won with 1,670 votes, according to Derek Lyall, the Registrar of Washington County, Virginia.

Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb easily returned to his seat on the Town Council by gaining 1,680 votes, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

“I’m very pleased with the outcome,” Webb said. “And we really do have a great council, and having Wayne will help diversify the council.”

Vice Mayor Donna Quetsch won a second term, like Webb, by receiving 1,490 votes, Lyall said.

Eddie Copenhaver, a Meadowview farmer and former member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, did not succeed in his bid to be seated on the Town Council. According to Lyall, Copenhaver collected 937 votes.

In a separate race, Dwyane Anderson ran an uncontested campaign to finish out the unexpired term of his late cousin James “Scabbo” Anderson, who died earlier this year. Anderson had 2,221 votes.