Water damage to county admin building estimated at $1.2 million

Officials in Washington County, Virginia, are still grappling with damage to the County Administration Building in Abingdon.

A pipe in the sprinkler system in an upstairs ceiling burst on Christmas Eve when temperatures hovered at or below zero in Abingdon, Alicia Roland, the executive assistant to the county administrator, said.

The building reopened a week ago, but much of the staff has been displaced and the front entrance to the building has been closed.

Anyone who wants to attend Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors is advised to use the back entrance of the building, County Administrator Jason Berry said.

Roland said there was no water damage in the county board meeting room.

An alarm on the building alerted officials at the Abingdon Fire Department to respond to the situation just after 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Fire Chief Tim Estes said.

“It was a mess,” Estes said. “There was water flowing from the second floor, where the water pipe burst.”

Water sprayed against the sheetrock on the walls, tearing it apart, Estes recalled.

Water flowed down the stairs and ripped into the walls of the office of the commissioner of revenue, Estes said. In all, water flowed through the building for about 25 minutes.

An insurance inspector estimated the damage to be as much as $1.2 million, Berry said.

“Water caused a lot of damage,” Estes said. “It was just the sheer volume of water that went through that pipe.”

Berry inspected the building over the Christmas holiday and recalled new laptops in boxes floating in the water inside one office.

“That’s never been a good idea for computers to float, right?” Berry said, chuckling. “They were in cardboard boxes, but the computers were floating.”

In Roland’s office, Berry also noticed a power strip — still on — floating in water that was about an inch deep.

The damage meant the county’s coordinator of emergency management, Theresa Kingsley-Varble, had to abandon her office in the building and relocate to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“They said that there was roughly two inches of water standing in my office,” she said. “There was a steady flow of water downstairs.”

The flood impacted about 45 employees, Berry said.

Restoring the building will require replacing drywall, insulation and carpets, Berry said.

The walls in some parts of the building have been torn down to the metal studs, Roland added.

Berry is now hoping to have the building restored by mid-February.

In the meantime, the DMV Select office will remain open, according to Roland, but the Washington County Chamber of Commerce office has temporarily relocated to the nearby Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator.