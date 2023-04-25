Washington hires Snodgrass as city attorney

ABINGDON, VA — Washington County Virginia’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday announced the appointment of Brandon Snodgrass as its new County Attorney effective June 16.

Snodgrass is a life-long resident of Washington County. A graduate from Abingdon High School, he pursued a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tennessee in 1995 before receiving his Juris Doctorate from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 2001.

He spent 21 years in private law practice, where the last 15 years he has primarily focused on administrative law.

In this position he provided legal services as the attorney for the Smyth-Washington Industrial Facilities Authority as well as practicing in both federal and state courts in Southwest Virginia.

He succeeds Lucy Phillips who retired after 23 years of service.

“We are so excited to welcome Brandon Snodgrass to our Washington County team.” said Chairman Saul Hernandez. “He brings a wealth of knowledge of both the law and of the local community.”