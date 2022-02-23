Washington County supervisors mull joining Explore Bristol with ARPA

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors may use federal funds to join a new regional marketing organization.

During Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting, County Administrator Jason Berry suggested the board consider using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to join a marketing group promoting the region.

Recently, Berry met with leaders of Bristol, Tennessee to discuss joining a group that aims to promote the greater Bristol region’s assets — from Washington County, Virginia, to Washington County, Tennessee.

“What this can do for the county is to get a regional effort going across the state line,” Berry said.

Joining the nonprofit organization could cost $150,000. The funds would be used to market Washington County assets like the Barter Theatre, Mendota Trail, Virginia Creeper Trail and arts organizations.

In all, Washington County is expected to receive more than $10 million in ARPA funds from the federal government.

Berry said he may include the idea on the agenda for the board’s next meeting, scheduled for March 8.

In other business, the board set the March 22 meeting to include a public hearing on the county’s property tax rate.

Budget workshops will be held in April.

Berry said a proposal to change the sales tax rate currently being considered by the Virginia General Assembly could “drastically change our revenue.” The sales tax proposal, if enacted, could also affect when county officials are able to present a draft of the 2022-2023 budget to the Board of Supervisors, Berry said.

A decision by state lawmakers may not be made for another three weeks, Berry said.

Currently, the county’s budget issues include potentially spending $5 million more than anticipated to complete the renovations on the Washington County Courthouse. To partially remedy those cost overruns, Berry and other county employees have recently found ways to cut $750,000 from the project.

Part of the project includes spending $150,000 to move two statues honoring Civil War soldiers from the courthouse lawn to establish a new park behind the county office building near Virginia Highlands Community College. Berry said the statues will be relocated between March and May.