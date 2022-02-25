 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Washington County Commissioner of Revenue office earns accreditation

  • Updated
  • 0
Commissioner of Revenue

The Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Office recently received full accreditation for the first time in its history from the Commissioners of Revenue Association. In the front row, from left to right, are Master Deputy Assistant Supervisor Greta Rector, Elizabeth Rush and Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney. In the second row are Denise Nelson, Timmy Harris and Master Deputy Amy Wilson. In the third row are Master Deputy Jennifer Stiltner and Master Deputy Supervisor Shawna Cook. In the last row are Kim Millsap, Chief Deputy George Stiltner and Jody Reedy.

 Contributed Photo

Commissioner Mark J. Matney was recently honored during the 102nd Annual Conference of the Commissioners of the Revenue Association after the Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Office earned full accreditation.

This is the first time the Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Office has received full accreditation. The office joins a limited number of offices throughout Virginia to achieve full office accreditation.

To receive accreditation from the Commissioners of the Revenue Association the local office had to meet 12 standards set forth by the association, including education requirements for the commissioner and staff, customer service, personnel and ethics policies, as well as assessment methodology. Each office receiving accreditation undergoes an audit to ensure compliance and will be required to demonstrate annually that they continue to meet these standards.

“Commissioner Dr. Mark J. Matney has demonstrated a commitment to Washington County and to good governance. This is an honor that was earned through hard work and leadership. It signifies that the Washington County’s Commissioner of the Revenue office has met the highest standards of professionalism as set forth by the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia,” Terry Yowell, the president of the Commissioners Association, said. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

State of the Union: Democratic Party

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts