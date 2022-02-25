Washington County Commissioner of Revenue office earns accreditation

Commissioner Mark J. Matney was recently honored during the 102nd Annual Conference of the Commissioners of the Revenue Association after the Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Office earned full accreditation.

This is the first time the Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Office has received full accreditation. The office joins a limited number of offices throughout Virginia to achieve full office accreditation.

To receive accreditation from the Commissioners of the Revenue Association the local office had to meet 12 standards set forth by the association, including education requirements for the commissioner and staff, customer service, personnel and ethics policies, as well as assessment methodology. Each office receiving accreditation undergoes an audit to ensure compliance and will be required to demonstrate annually that they continue to meet these standards.

“Commissioner Dr. Mark J. Matney has demonstrated a commitment to Washington County and to good governance. This is an honor that was earned through hard work and leadership. It signifies that the Washington County’s Commissioner of the Revenue office has met the highest standards of professionalism as set forth by the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia,” Terry Yowell, the president of the Commissioners Association, said.