Washington County candidate forum to be held Oct. 7

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Education Association, the League of Women Voters of Washington County and Washington County Independent Neighbors are jointly sponsoring a forum for candidates running for seats on the county’s School Board and Board of Supervisors.

The forum will be held at Abingdon High School at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7. The election is Nov. 2.

The School Board candidates include Sanders Henderson from the Jefferson District; Thomas Musick and Debbie Anderson from the Taylor District; and Tracey Dalton Mercier and Jenny Nichols from the Wilson District, according to a news release. Board of Supervisors candidates, who are unopposed incumbents, include Randy Pennington from the Jefferson District, Mike Rush from the Taylor District and Dwayne Ball from the Wilson District. They will speak briefly, and there will be no questions.

More information, including streaming information, can be found at SouthwestVA.us/forum or VOTE411.org or by emailing WCForumQuestions@gmail.com. Audience members can submit questions online or before the forum.

The league also provides the website VOTE411.org, which provides candidate profiles for the county and General Assembly races, as well as candidates’ answers to questions asked by the league.