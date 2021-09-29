Washington County Board of Supervisors approves carry-over budget funding

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Park officials want to add a splash pad to the park’s playground along South Holston Lake.

On Tuesday, the Washington County Board of Supervisors heard a request for $150,000 to add the splash pad. It was part of a list of carry-over projects in the current budget.

Supervisor Saul Hernandez took particular interest in the request for Washington County Park, saying it’s a great asset for locals and visitors.

Ultimately, the supervisors agreed to carry over $74,495 for the splash pad project while encouraging park officials to pursue a grant to complete the water feature for children.

Representatives of various agencies visited the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, requesting carry-over money in the budget for 2022 — with requests that included copiers and cars.

Phil Blevins, agriculture extension agent, asked for equipment to help with research projects at the agriculture research farm station in Glade Spring, Virginia. His request for $8,000 was granted.

School Superintendent Brian Ratliff requested about $1 million in carry-over budget requests, which would include money to build a vestibule at John S. Battle High School to provide a safer entrance to the building.