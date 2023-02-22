Washington County’s Board of Supervisors wants to know more about Norfolk Southern's plans to close railroad crossings in March.

The railroad plans to make improvements at more than 30 crossings in the county, impacting 13 roads next month from Wallace to Glade Spring. Fourteen are in the town of Abingdon and four are in the city of Bristol, according to the list provided to the board.

According to the memo from Norfolk-Southern they plan to have a "dual rail team" in the region next month which installs both sides of rail track simultaneously.

It is a three-step process with the first two steps requiring one and up to five hours each. The third step of actually installing the rails and surfacing the crossings could take between 2-4 days, according to the memo.

The railroad prefers to close off two miles of crossings at the same time. And there is a possibility roads could be closed more than 24 hours, according to the memo.

Supervisor Wayne Stevens said during last week’s meetings that he is concerned that the Meadowview Volunteer Fire Department could be blocked from answering calls — if more than one crossing in that once-incorporated community was closed at the same time.

“They’re putting a hardship on our citizens,” Stevens said. “I’d like to have more “verification from the railroad on what they’re going to do and how they’re going to do it.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation has completed its review of the proposed road closures.

The railroad asked the Board of Supervisors to pass a resolution agreeing to allow closings from March 6 to March 30. But the board voted to table the matter at its Feb. 14 meeting - on a motion by Stevens – until a railroad official could be present at the board’s Feb. 28 meeting to answer concerns.

For one, Stevens wants to know how the railroad plans to notify residents on when crossings will be shut, he said.

Supervisor Phil McCall suggested railroad officials should “stagger” track repairs to avoid closing several crossings at the same time.

Last week Norfolk Southern performed some routine maintenance on multiple crossings in the town of Abingdon. Access was temporarily closed at Deadmore St, Trigg St, Green Spring Rd, Fuller St, and Preston St., according to the Abingdon police department. Detour routes were established and marked with signage

A railroad official is slated to speak at the upcoming meeting, said Alicia Roland, spokeswoman for Washington County.