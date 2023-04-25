ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County’s Board of Supervisors moved money from a couple of accounts on Tuesday, trying to “protect” resources from the federal government.

The moves involved ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds that had been received since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

The supervisors unanimously approved allocating the remainder of its ARPA funds — $1.71 million — to reserve for government services, including the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, which requires the county to commit money each year.

This year, the county had already paid $650,000 to the jail on the north side of Abingdon.

Making the move made financial sense in terms of following the rules of what the money can be used for, said County Administrator Jason Berry.

“We’re trying to make sure we protect the county’s resources,” Berry said.

Paying for government services — including the jail or sheriff’s office — qualifies for ARPA funds, Berry said.

In another move, the board voted to take away $3 million that had been earmarked for the Washington County Service Authority’s plan to install sewer lines in the I-81 Exit 10 area between Bristol and Abingdon.

That sewer plan had been slated to go to bid for contractors about two years ago, said Supervisor Dwayne Ball.

Ball assured the supervisors that the sewer plan was vital to growth.

Still, the ARPA funds must be used to have all work completed by Dec. 31, 2026 — a date that may come sooner than the authority can get enough funding to finish the project, Ball said.

Ball said the authority must move faster on the project.

In other action, the board matched a $20,000 grant from the Wellspring Foundation to benefit repairs to the Mendota Community Center — the former Hamilton Elementary School.

“This is very generous of the Wellspring Foundation,” said Board Chairman Saul Hernandez.

The center needs plumbing repairs, a new roof and window replacements, Berry said. “There are plenty of needs.”