Voters send Griffith back to Washington

Voters in Virginia’s 9th District returned Congressman Morgan Griffith to Washington for another term by an overwhelming margin Tuesday.
With 318 of 452 precincts reporting, Griffith led challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughn with almost 77% of the vote. This will be the seventh term in office. Griffith was first elected to office in 2011. The Associated Press called the race for Griffith at 7:53 p.m.
With six of seven precincts reporting, Griffith was winning the Bristol, Virginia district 71% to 28%.
DeVaughan, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia in Wise County work as a regional organizer for the Appalachian Community Fund.