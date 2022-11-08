 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Voters send Griffith back to Washington

  • 0
110122-roa-news-devaughangriffithmugs-01

9th District congressional candidates Taysha DeVaughan, a Democrat, left, and Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Republican.

 Submitted images

Voters in Virginia’s 9th District returned Congressman Morgan Griffith to Washington for another term by an overwhelming margin Tuesday.

With 318 of 452 precincts reporting, Griffith led challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughn with almost 77% of the vote. This will be the seventh term in office. Griffith was first elected to office in 2011. The Associated Press called the race for Griffith at 7:53 p.m.

With six of seven precincts reporting, Griffith was winning the Bristol, Virginia district 71% to 28%.

DeVaughan, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia in Wise County work as a regional organizer for the Appalachian Community Fund.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

SETI set to establish 'alien contact protocol' ahead of possible alien contact

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts