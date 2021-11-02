Voters heading for the polls in Virginia

There is one contested Wise County Board of Supervisors seat, as Robert Anderson meets Randy Carter. District three features a School Board race between Stephanie Kern and Lorenzo Rodriguez. There are also Town Council races in Big Stone Gap and Pound.

Polls show the gubernatorial contest between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is a virtual tossup entering Election Day. McAuliffe, who previously served one four-year term as governor from 2014-2018, has led from the outset according to polls, but that has shrunk to single digits and now to within the margin of error.

Although Youngkin is the overwhelming favorite in GOP-leaning Southwest Virginia, he barnstormed through the region nonetheless Sunday, attending events in Gate City, Lee County and Abingdon, accompanied by Winsome Sears, candidate for lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares, candidate for attorney general.

McAuliffe spent the weekend campaigning across the state, with a series of rallies featuring Del. Hala Ayala, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, and incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring.

A Roanoke College poll released over the weekend shows McAuliffe with a 1 percentage point lead over Youngkin, 47% to 46%, with 6% of voters undecided, while the other races are also in the 1% to 2% range.