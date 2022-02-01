Venable to seek another term as Sullivan County mayor

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable has filed a petition to seek the Republican nomination to run for another term.

“The question facing voters is one of responsible leadership,” Venable said in a news release. “Every generation needs a leader who is willing to step up and make bold decisions to get the basic functions of government right.

“I was sent to this office by our citizens several years ago to restore leadership and get our financial house in order with the long run in mind, and I believe the voters of Sullivan County know we have things back on track.”

Venable, who has held the office since 2014, touted projects he has accomplished, along with the County Commission, including the first new schools built in 40 years and upcoming construction of a new jail. He added that he wants to see several key projects completed while focusing on a comprehensive approach to regional development.

The Republican primary for county offices will take place May 3.