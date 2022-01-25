VDOT provides updates on road projects in Washington County

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Department of Transportation officials have begun work on the U.S. Highway 58 expansion on the road to Damascus.

Tree work is now being completed this winter on the 3-mile expansion between Abingdon and Damascus, said Allan Sumpter, the administrator of VDOT’s Abingdon residency.

Sumpter spoke at Tuesday’s Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, giving the board an update on that project and other roadwork across the county.

That includes completing improvements this year to the I-81 Exit 17 area at Abingdon, Sumpter said.

Elsewhere, VDOT is working on brush removal on Old Saltworks Road in the Blackwell Chapel community.

U.S. 58 will be widened to four lanes as part of a statewide improvement project approved by the Virginia General Assembly more than 30 years ago.

The $37.5 million project includes replacing bridges over the Virginia Creeper Trail and the South Fork of the Holston River.

Supervisor Mike Rush said he was concerned that the project would cause detours on the Virginia Creeper Trail at Drowning Ford.

Joshua Lewis, a VDOT engineer, said he expects the trail access “will only be down for a short amount of time.”

The completion is expected in 2024, Sumpter said.

In other business, the board approved a plan to draw new redistricting lines for its voting precincts.

Derek Lyall, the director of elections for Washington County, said the plan would even out the population counts per precinct.

The plan moves 315 registered voters in the Wallace community from the Wilson District to the Tyler District.

The area where the change would take place would affect residents along Providence Road, Black Hollow Road and Childress Hollow Road.

Another change moves seven households on Chestnut Mountain Road from voting in Damascus to voting in Green Cove.

This proposal will still need to be approved by the state attorney general and will then be voted on again by the board following a public hearing, Lyall said.