VDOT looking to improve Lake Road
VDOT looking to improve Lake Road

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday that they are looking at possible improvements for Lake Road in rural Abingdon.

The scenic two-lane road overlooking South Holston Lake is subject to heavy use during the summer months and now needs improvements, said Matthew Lewis, assistant residency administrator at Abingdon’s VDOT office.

Lewis spoke at Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

More than a dozen more roads across Washington County are now being studied, including access routes to Taylors Valley and Mendota.

Lewis’ comments did not lead to any action by the board Tuesday, but supervisors did express their own concerns about highways across Washington County, including the congestion at I-81’s Exit 19.

In other business, the supervisors:

» Approved a resolution to support state grant funding of $350,000 for the Mendota Trail Conservancy, which has been constructing the 12.5-mile-long Mendota Trail from Bristol to Mendota. So far, about 7 miles of the trail are complete.

» Approved a special-exception permit for a truck-driving school that will operate near I-81’s Exit 10.

The school is located near the Haunted Holler and will be operated in conjunction with Virginia Highlands Community College, said Stephen Richardson, the county’s zoning official.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709

