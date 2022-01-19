United Way asks governor to help flood victims

United Way of Southwest Virginia officials sent a letter to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday, asking the governor to authorize immediate relief for the citizens of Hurley from the Virginia Disaster Recovery Fund.

The request comes on the heels of the announcement of final denial of individual assistance for Hurley citizens by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The request for aid is in relation to the devastating flood that swept through the area Aug. 31, 2021, destroying homes, cars and other property.

The United Way is the fiscal agent for the Hurley Long-Term Recovery Group, set up to assist residents of the isolated Buchanan County community.

“While today’s FEMA announcement is disappointing, please know United Way of Southwest Virginia is undeterred in our advocacy for the citizens of Hurley,” United Way of Southwest Virginia President and CEO Travis Staton wrote in the letter to Youngkin. “To date, we have worked aggressively to raise more than $500,000 to help citizens of Hurley repair and rebuild. In the same spirit, we ask that you direct your administration to immediately make available the Virginia Disaster Relief Fund, which was created for just this circumstance, to the Hurley Long-Term Recovery Group (LTRG), for which we act as fiscal agent.

The LTRG, which is made up primarily of Hurley residents and Buchanan County government officials, has been working with homeowners to assess damage and make funds for repair and rebuilding available.

For weeks, several Hurley families have held off on accepting LTRG assistance because they said they feared it would interfere with their ability to receive FEMA funding.

“If there is a silver lining to today’s FEMA announcement, it is the fact that Hurley citizens who have held off on accepting our assistance can now move forward with repairs and rebuilding,” Staton said. “We are eager to partner with the Youngkin administration in assisting this rural Southwest Virginia community, and are hopeful for a quick response.”