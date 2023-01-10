Turner, Hutton take on new leadership roles

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council members Vince Turner and Mark Hutton assumed new leadership roles Tuesday night.

Turner, formerly vice mayor, was selected by council to take on Mahlon Luttrell's role as city mayor, as Hutton was chosen to serve as vice mayor, through 2023.

“It truly is an honor and privilege to serve as a member of council and mayor,” Turner said. “Mahlon, you have served with distinction for the past two and a half years and a level of distinction I will strive to emulate.”

“I look forward to continuing to serve with this council,” Hutton said. “It’s been a real privilege so far. This is a great group of folks to work with, and I am very thankful to do that.”

Three members of council also renewed their oaths of office during Tuesday's meeting — Margaret Feierabend, Lea Powers and Hutton — who were each elected to new four-year terms in November, keeping the same, unchanged council lineup through 2024.

Members of council noted Tuesday they do have challenges ahead — such as dealing with the Bristol, Virginia, landfill and completing the task of hiring a new city manager to replace the retiring Bill Sorah — however, Hutton helped end the meeting on a lighthearted note.

“It's important for you all to know Vince and I graduated from Tennessee High together, and our mutual friends are still shocked that we're where we are,” Hutton said.