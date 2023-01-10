 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE

Turner, Hutton take on new leadership roles

  • 0
COUNCIL.jpg

The Bristol Tennessee City Council poses for a photo at their January meeting Tuesday following the selection of Vince Turner (left sitting) as mayor and Mark Hutton as vice mayor (right sitting). Standing from left are Margaret Feierabend, Mahlon Luttrell and Lea Powers.

 Photo by Calvin Shomaker

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council members Vince Turner and Mark Hutton assumed new leadership roles Tuesday night.

Turner, formerly vice mayor, was selected by council to take on Mahlon Luttrell's role as city mayor, as Hutton was chosen to serve as vice mayor, through 2023.

“It truly is an honor and privilege to serve as a member of council and mayor,” Turner said. “Mahlon, you have served with distinction for the past two and a half years and a level of distinction I will strive to emulate.”

“I look forward to continuing to serve with this council,” Hutton said. “It’s been a real privilege so far. This is a great group of folks to work with, and I am very thankful to do that.”

Three members of council also renewed their oaths of office during Tuesday's meeting — Margaret Feierabend, Lea Powers and Hutton — who were each elected to new four-year terms in November, keeping the same, unchanged council lineup through 2024. 

People are also reading…

Members of council noted Tuesday they do have challenges ahead — such as dealing with the Bristol, Virginia, landfill and completing the task of hiring a new city manager to replace the retiring Bill Sorah — however, Hutton helped end the meeting on a lighthearted note.

“It's important for you all to know Vince and I graduated from Tennessee High together, and our mutual friends are still shocked that we're where we are,” Hutton said.

cshomaker@bristolnews.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This comet will appear for the first time in 50,000 years

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts