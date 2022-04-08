Trustee primary candidates discuss goals and experience

Meet your candidates for Sullivan County trustee, both running as Republicans. The victor in the May 3 primary will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 general election. Early voting can be done at the Sullivan County Election Commission office in Blountville from April 13-28 or at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and the Slater Center in Bristol, April 21-28. Only select races — primarily Bristol districts and contested races — are featured in this series.

Susan Arnold Ramsey

Government experience: Employee for 36 years of Sullivan County government; 34 years deeply rooted in the county’s financial operations; 23 years in the accounts and budgets department where I worked my way up and into many tasks and responsibilities of the office. Seven years as the financial officer for the sheriff and corrections, where I prepared and managed their multimillion dollar budgets, prepared, applied for and managed multiple state and federal grants, along with the daily responsibilities of the financial office. The last four years as the trustee.

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? Although I was born on an Air Force base in Albany, Georgia, after my father’s time in the Air Force, my parents moved our family back to their hometown in Kingsport, Tennessee, when I was less than 2 years old. I grew up in the Indian Springs/Gunning’s community, and I’m a proud graduate of the Sullivan County School System. Sullivan County is a very large county, but it’s a very tight-knit community where the morals are high, old-fashioned values that are still in place and our Christian beliefs are strong. Sullivan County is home, and I’ve never had a desire to live anywhere else.

What makes you qualified for office? The trustee is more than just the property tax collector. We also receipt, manage and account for the millions of dollars of revenue that flow in and out of Sullivan County daily. The trustee is essentially the “banker” for the county. My 34 years of governmental financial experience and the knowledge of the detailed operations of the trustee’s office are my distinct qualifications for the office. My dedication to service, my vast improvements to the technology, efficiency and accountability to the trustee’s office over the last four years are additional qualifications that prove me an excellent candidate.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? If I am reelected to office, my main goals will continue as they were four years ago; to provide the citizens of Sullivan County an efficient, accountable, transparent and customer-friendly trustee’s office. In addition, I will continue to be a conservative steward of the citizens’ tax dollars while providing professional, detailed service to each and every Sullivan County citizen.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? As this is my opponent’s third campaign in an effort to be elected as the Sullivan County trustee, they have chosen to angle this campaign around my first-year audit, where deficiencies were noted. Those deficiencies were promptly corrected and are so noted with the State of Tennessee Division of County Audit, and every subsequent audit has been excellent. I am not a politician. I am a worker. I have worked and earned my way through 36 years of dedicated employment with Sullivan County, and I would greatly appreciate your support and your vote.

Angela 'Angel' Tayor

Government experience: I have 22 years of experience in county government, and I have served over 14 years as executive assistant to Sullivan County mayors, therefore I understand the importance of good communication between county departments and the public sector; in addition I have a broad view of county government and its functions.

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? I am a lifelong resident of Sullivan County, and I have stayed in this area because of the morality, friendliness and genuine kindness of the people in this area. It is where I wanted to raise my children. Sullivan County is also one of the most beautiful areas in the region. I enjoy the many outdoor activities which our area has to offer.

What makes you qualified for office? Foremost my education, experience and level of competence, as well as my desire to serve Sullivan County by making sure the trustee’s office is operated in a friendly and efficient manner while ensuring the needs of the taxpayers are a priority.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? My main goal is to reopen offices in Kingsport and Bristol to allow the taxpayers the convenience of paying their taxes locally, and this can be done with minimum effect on the current budget for the office.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? No one likes paying taxes; however, when the office holder is striving to and encourages their staff to serve the public with quality, friendly service, I believe that makes the experience a little more tolerable. I want to be sure residents are greeted with a smile and a “how can I help you today?”