ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Treasurer Fred Parker expects tax and interest revenues to be healthy for the remainder of the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Many tax collections are exceeding expectations, Parker said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

“Sales tax revenues, that’s another thing that’s saving our bandwagon,” Parker said. “Believe it or not, the inflation factor is helping our sales tax.”

Many residents of Johnson County and Sullivan County, Tennessee, are regularly shopping at stores in Washington County — to avoid higher Tennessee sales taxes — Parker figured.

“Another thing that’s going to save our goat this year is interest on our money,” Parker said. “I’d like to say Fred Parker waved a magic wand, but that's not true. Interest rates are up.”

Another plus: Parker estimated the county’s share of Bristol Casino revenues will be about $650,000 this year. A portion of state gaming tax revenues from the casino are directed to a Regional Improvement Commission and will be equally divided among 14 Southwest Virginia localities in July.

About an hour later, during Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors unanimously passed an resolution noting that March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Also on Tuesday, the board discussed Norfolk Southern officials working on the temporary closures of railroad crossings from Wallace to Glade Spring.

Supervisor Wayne Stevens noted citizens need to have adequate notification prior to road closings.

The board passed a resolution on Tuesday, on a motion by Stevens, to provide permission to Norfolk Southern officials to work on rail crossings in the county during the month of March.