Town Council to receive grant for pump track

Abingdon Town Council approved designating the town’s pump track as an “open space” area at Monday’s council meeting.

The pump track is set to feature various challenges and obstacles for bike riders to test their skills and endurance. Its 1.8-acre property, shaped like a triangle, between I-81, the Meadows Sports Complex and the Virginia Creeper Trail.

Council member Amanda Pillion, directed Town Manager Mike Cochran to draft the deed designation to meet requirements to secure a grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation.

The town’s tourism director, Tonya Triplett, said the town will receive $125,000 from the foundation to help develop the property, which was donated by the Nicewonder family.

The grant required that the land remains designated as “open space,” Mayor Derek Webb said.

Town resident Link Elmore, representing a group called Abingdon Cycling, praised the town’s success in attaining the grant “for the good of the town,” he said.

“This is an extension of a good thing,” Elmore said. “Keep on going.”