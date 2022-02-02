'Tired of fighting battles': Morani departs as town manager after personality clashes

ABINGDON, Va. — Outgoing Abingdon Town Manager Jimmy Morani’s controversial management style could partly be why he’s leaving his post.

“I’m just tired of fighting battles. And for my own sanity, I need to move on,” Morani said. “I was not asked to leave. And I would say that under oath. It was my idea.”

Morani, 45, came to Abingdon from Columbia, Illinois, and has weathered public criticism for his management style, which included laying off several employees during the initial COVID-19 outbreak in the tourism and recreation departments.

Other employees also departed ranks with the town.

“There’s no denying that we’ve had some town employees leave, and some of them have been very good employees,” said Mayor Derek Webb. “At some point in time, you have to address the possible reason for good employees who decide to leave the town. If one or two people leave, it’s probably not out of the ordinary. But if more than that, you have to research and figure out what is going on.”

On this, Morani said, “The fact that we lost some employees, that’s happening everywhere, not just here. But I guarantee a lot of the employees that are here right now are not happy that I’m leaving.”

On Monday, Morani resigned after less than three years on the job yet still plans to stay until Feb. 28.

“He wants to see that some of those projects are finished,” said Webb. “He really wanted to move on. That was his choice. I think he has no reason to do anything fishy on his way out.”

For more than a year, Morani has been criticized on social media and among former employees for his management style.

Webb took that to task by saying, “His management style is very rigid. He has a very specific way that he likes things to be done.”

Webb described Morani’s departure as “amicable.”

“We decided we were going to do an evaluation of him,” Webb said. “And he just decided that his heart wasn’t in it anymore.”

In turn, Webb said Morani had a tough job during tough times.

“Jimmy was very good at compartmentalizing and trying to achieve a very solid hierarchy within the town employees,” Webb said. “He did a lot of things well.”

Still, Webb conceded Morani’s tough and direct yet wisecracking personality could sometimes be misunderstood.

“Jimmy’s biggest fault is that he’s not from around here,” Webb said.

“Some people are polarizing figures. And you either love them or you hate them. And, unfortunately, some of those people are just not well received in small communities,” Webb said.

“I think it’s a classic example of a person from outside the area moving in, and, often times, they just don’t fit in as well as they should or as well as people think they should,” Webb said. “And when things don’t work out the way they want to, you just decided to move on.”

Morani says he is undecided on his next career move or if he will stay in the area.

“There may be some people who didn’t like the fact that I wasn’t from around here, but there were more people who welcomed me into the community,” Morani said.

And while Morani wants to help the town make a transition — “I’m not going to leave them hanging,” he said — he will not be involved in helping find a new town manager.

“I think we plan to launch a search as soon as possible,” Webb said. “Ideally, from my perspective, the goal should be to find somebody who is going to fit in and take root in the community.”

As for Morani, Webb said, “He did some good things. It wasn’t a volatile departure. Jimmy has been very amicable throughout the process when he decided to resign. But, overall, it just wasn’t a good, long-term fit.”

Hiring Morani in 2019 was not a mistake, Webb said.

“It just wasn’t a perfect match. And that’s OK.”

