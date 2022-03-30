 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Text to 911 available in Sullivan County starting Friday

Residents of Sullivan County will soon be able to request emergency services via text message.

Beginning Friday, Sullivan County’s Text to 911 option will be available. Although calling 911 is still the recommended option, the text option is intended to serve people in certain situations.

“Texting 911 will be beneficial for those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-disabled or those who are in danger and/or cannot speak freely,” a county press release said Wednesday.

Texting a 911 dispatcher is as simple as typing 911 into the ‘To’ field, typing a message with details like location, the response needed and what is happening, and sending the message. A dispatcher will respond to verify the information, ask questions and provide further instructions.

The system only works through a phone’s native SMS app and does not work with WhatsApp or other messaging services. Users are advised to keep the messages short and to the point and to not send images or videos.

