Tennessee voters to decide on four constitutional amendments

Tennessee voters will get to vote on four constitutional amendments this election.

The first amendment on the ballot would make it illegal for someone to be denied employment over their connection, or lack thereof, to a labor union. If the amendment passes, the Constitution of Tennessee would be amended with the following text:

“It is unlawful for any person, corporation, association, or this state or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person by reason of the person's membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.”

The second amendment on the ballot would temporarily make the Speaker of the Senate the state's acting governor in the case that the governor is disabled or unable to discharge their powers and duties.

Amendment #3 would amend verbiage of the Tennessee Constitution in order to formally disallow involuntary servitude as punishment for convicts.

“This amendment would change the current language … that slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a person who has been duly convicted of crime, are forever prohibited in this State,” the summary reads on the ballot. “The amendment would delete this current language and replace it with the following language: ‘Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime’.”

Amendment #4 would delete the part of the state's constitution prohibiting ministers and priests from holding office in the general assembly.

Early voting in Tennessee begins Wednesday and runs through Nov. 3. Sullivan County voters can cast a ballot during that span on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at any of three locations – the Election Commission Office in Blountville, the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport or the Slater Center in Bristol. Election Day is Nov. 8.

For more on the proposed constitutional amendments, visit sos.tn.gov/amendments.