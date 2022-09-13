Taxpayers to get 10% discount on personal property tax assessments

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia City Council agreed to give city taxpayers a 10% discount on personal property tax assessments this coming year, but one councilman said he was unsure that was enough to offset the rising values of automobiles.

The proposal, which passed unanimously in a first reading, would only bill city taxpayers for 90% of the assessed value of their personal property. The bills will go out in October and are due in December. Washington County Virginia County Commissioners passed a similar tax break last month.

“Used vehicles, just like everything else in the country, has been crazy,” Councilman Kevin Wingard said while saying he would have liked to have seen more of the math behind the proposal. “I’m afraid that 90% is not going to be enough of a reduction because used vehicles have gone up, some of them as much as 30 to 40%.

“Right now, we don’t really know what we’re voting on.”

Councilman Neil Osborne said he had talked with Bristol Virginia Commissioner of Revenue Cloe Barker about the issue and she had told him the 10% discount from the full assessed value would bring a lot of people’s tax bills back in line where they were the previous year.

City Manager Randy Eads said Barker was at a conference and said he could meet with her on her return to get more specific information.

“I would like to keep a level playing field to what everyone is accustomed to,” Wingard said while asking if the council could table the proposal for another meeting. “Everyone is taking enough of a beating right now.”

With the deadline for producing and sending out the tax bills looming and a second reading when any necessary adjustments could potentially be made still ahead, the council agreed to move ahead and approve the first reading of the ordinance.

“if we do vote on this and then decide to change it, we are no worse than tabling it,” Councilman Bill Hartley said.

Despite his obvious displeasure with the proposal, Wingard ended up voting in the affirmative for assessing personal property at 90% of its total value for the current tax year.

In another item that came before the council, the Bristol Virginia City Council added another $850,000 to the cost of its troublesome landfill by appropriating $750,000 in legal fees to McGuire Woods, a Richmond law firm. The $850,000 also includes $100,000 for fines from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.