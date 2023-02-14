BRISTOL, Va. – Needing millions to pay for more landfill work, tax increases appear all but inevitable once the City Council begins work on the budget, city officials agreed Tuesday.

The council is expected to host its first of at least two budget workshops on March 14, prior to that night’s council meeting. Budget development is expected to occur through March and April with approval votes expected at the two May meetings, in a schedule outlined by City Manager Randy Eads.

“This will be one of the most important budgets in my six budget seasons,” Eads said. “Most departments understand where the city is and haven’t requested anything outrageous at this point. They understand the needs we have as it relates to the landfill and have been very cognizant of that fact. I’m pleased with that but I would say they also have needs that need to be addressed at some point – either now or in the future.”

Eads hopes to present a proposed budget at the March 28 council meeting. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

On Jan. 24 the City Council approved a $24.4 million appropriation of un-budgeted funds to pay for a series of landfill projects and legal fees associated with two lawsuits involving the landfill. Previous estimates are the total for landfill work could reach $60 million over time, including closure costs.

“I’ll just rip the Band-aid off. I do believe there will have to be tax increases for this upcoming year to cover expenses at the landfill. In order to have the tax rate resolution passed by April 11 – we have to advertise that in an appropriate amount of time – so my budget needs to be balanced by March 28. I’m going to have to have some idea of tax increases we’ll have to have the budget balanced.”

Eads said the council will have to review tax rates for real estate, lodging, meals, admissions, as well as fees.

“It is a fast-moving budget calendar because we have some tough decisions to make,” Mayor Neal Osborne said after the meeting. “We have certain city obligations we have to fund, we have protect our employees and provide city services at a level we need to provide them. You pair that with the ongoing work at the landfill, we’ll have to make some hard calls about raising taxes. It isn’t something anyone wants to do. We’re all city residents, we’re all subject to real estate taxes, sales taxes, meals taxes. It’s not something I enjoy thinking about. At the end of the day we have a fiduciary responsibility to fund the city and city services.”

In other action, the council unanimously approved, on second reading, an ordinance to place speed cameras in school and work zones.

The city won’t have to put the work out for bid, Eads said, because there will be no expense to the city. The company will provide the camera equipment at no cost and be compensated by collecting the fines associated with the ticket and only giving a portion back to the city.

“Don’t speed in school zones. That’s probably the least controversial thing I’ll ever say,” Osborne said. “This makes a lot of sense. It will allow us to have speed cameras in school zones to keep people from breaking laws. Years ago we had someone hit and killed in a school zone so its important we protect our school zones and protect kids coming in and out of school.”

In other matters the council voted 4-0 with Councilman Anthony Farnum abstaining, to accept a proposed settlement in the 2020 city lawsuit with BVU Authority. Farnum also serves on the authority board and plans to abstain when they vote on Thursday.

On another issue, members of HOPE for Bristol asked the council to consider implementing a safety plan related to ongoing issues with the landfill. It includes informing residents about potential dangers, air monitoring and offer relief options including hotel vouchers, air purifiers and air filters.