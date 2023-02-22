BLOUNTVILLE — Occupants of Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park were notified Wednesday they must vacate the park by March 15, according to a written statement.

The letter, from County Mayor Richard Venable, is part of a series of changes at the park on South Holston Lake near Bristol, Tenn. The occupancy issue previously prompted an outcry from long-term occupants at the park.

The park’s season begins April 1 and runs through Oct. 31.

“All current holders of 178 seasonal sites at the park’s campground were notified by letter today that they must vacate the park no later than March 15, removing all campers, decks and other personal items,” according to the statement.

The two-week period from that date until the park’s season opening will provide time for some needed repairs while the park is vacant, as well as allow for an annual inspection of the park by the Tennessee Valley Authority. The county’s lease of the property from TVA expires in 2025.

Going forward, the county will follow TVA’s 2012 length-of-stay guidelines at Observation Knob Park, Venable said.

“Over the last several months we’ve attempted to address multiple issues at the park,” Venable said in the statement. “In December, the advisory committee for the park recommended adoption of TVA’s 2012 length-of-stay guidelines, which include all campsites be vacant for 14 consecutive days each year for property inspection, and use of a lottery system to allocate seasonal campsites upon reopening.”

For the 2023 season, Observation Knob Park will have 88 seasonal sites, which will be awarded through a lottery held according to TVA guidelines on or about April 1.

The new process for accepting seasonal applications will begin March 20. The only way to secure a seasonal site for the 2023 is to take part in the application process and subsequent lottery, which is open the public.

More short-term sites (stays of 21 days or less) will be in place for the public during the 2023 season. Rent for remaining seasonal sites, which includes water and electric usage, will change to $300 per month in season (April through October). Winter storage will be $90 per month.

“We’re doing all we can to make the park available to more individuals and families, while also looking to improve the park’s financial performance to reduce the cost to taxpayers countywide,” Venable said. “We want as many residents who want to use the park and its campground component to have a chance to as possible to visit the park. We also hope to attract more tourism dollars. The new rent structure is designed to help raise revenue to cover the park’s operating costs. And it is comparable to other campgrounds in our region.”

Water and electric bills for the park, paid by the county, totaled more than $94,000 for the first seven months of the 12-month fiscal year in progress. That’s paid out of the $139,000 budgeted by the county to cover all supplies and materials for the park – with five months to go before a new budget begins.

“By the end of the fiscal year, utility costs typically eat up the park’s entire budget for supplies and materials,” Venable said. “Our goal is to increase park revenue with short-term rates while hopefully reducing expenses, specifically utility bills.”

According to a financial prospectus for the park’s 2023 season under the changes, converting some of what have been seasonal sites to short-term sites could significantly reduce utility costs.