Supervisors take step toward new fire department in Glade Spring

The Washington County Board of Supervisors granted money to make plans for a new fire and rescue operation in Glade Spring, Virginia Tuesday night.

 

The building for the new department is tentatively slated to be built on a lot at the industrial park at Glade Spring, just off I-81. The supervisors granted $18,000 to study the lot to see if it is feasible to construct the facility and perform a cost analysis to construct the building.

 

“I think this is something that is needed,” Supervisor Wayne Stevens, who made a motion to approve the money, said.

 

When the facility is open, it would be staffed with county-paid EMS employees, Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the county’s director of Emergency Management said.

Also on Tuesday, the board agreed to spend $5,000 for the Burmley Gap Fire Department to buy two, used outboard motors for use in river rescue operations on the North Fork of the Holston River.

 

In other business Tuesday, the board deferred taking action on granting money to install a splash pad at Washington County  Park – after plans for the park ran into some funding issues to construct the structure, according to County Administrator Jason Berry.

 

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

