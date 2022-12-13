 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Supervisors send ordinance outlining where abortion clinics may be located to Planning Commission

The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to send a proposed ordinance to the Planning Commission that would define an abortion clinic as a facility with personnel that would knowingly take the life of a fetus, and also approved the draft zoning ordinance.

This draft defines that abortion clinics would be allowed in limited business districts but must be located 1,500 feet from schools, churches or other abortion clinics, among other restrictions, County Attorney Lucy Phillips said.

Ten people spoke on whether to allow an abortion clinic in Washington County, Virginia, during Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors in Abingdon.

Many quoted scripture as they argued against allowing an abortion clinic in the county, prior to the board considering the words of a draft zoning ordinance that could be considered by the Washington County Planning Commission.

One speaker compared the supervisors to warriors in a battle for God.

Many were spurred by the Tuesday, Nov. 8 action of the board, when the supervisors voted, 5-2, to pass a resolution stating the board opposed abortion in Washington County.

Rachel Mehl of Mendota, Virginia, told stories of how women she has known have either regretted or reconsidered abortions.

At the earliest, the Planning Commission would study the proposed ordinance in January and then pass on its recommendation to the Board of Supervisors to review on first reading and hold a public hearing in February, Phillips said.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

