Supervisors provide $3 million for sewer expansion project

  • Updated
The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved giving $3 million to the Washington County Service Authority on Tuesday.

The board approved the grant from part of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help pay for the authority’s long-range plan to install a sewer line along Lee Highway from Bristol toward Abingdon, including the Exit 10 area along I-81.

Supervisor Dwayne Ball said the project could help motels along the Lee Highway corridor as well as lure developments at Exit 10 between Bristol and Abingdon.

This sewer expansion is expected to go to bid in October, according to Ball, who said he had conferred with Washington County Service Authority General Manager Robbie Cornett.

At this point, however, Ball said the project must jump hurdles that include approval by the Tennessee Valley Authority because the sewer line would potentially cross through Sugar Hollow Park — the location of a dry retention basin used to hold back Beaver Creek from flooding downtown Bristol.

Board Chairman Saul Hernandez praised the project, calling it “a positive” for the county’s developments.

Also on Tuesday, the board approved giving $400,000 of ARPA funds to the Washington County Industrial Development Authority.

In other business, the board approved a plan to alter election district lines for voting precedents to better match population growth and shifts.

Supervisor Phillip McCall said he would lose several people from his district in the Abingdon area with the new change.

Supervisor Randy Pennington made the motion to approve the redistricting, seconded by Supervisor Charlie Hargis.

“This does affect the School Board and the Board of Supervisors,” County Attorney Lucy Philips said.

