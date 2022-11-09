Supervisors pass resolution and zoning rules to restrict abortion services in Washington County

ABINGDON, Va. - The Washington County Virginia Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 in favor of a resolution Tuesday night declaring the county to be a pro-life county.

Before voting, the board heard from approximately 60 residents, who shared differing opinions regarding the resolution.

In her public comments to the board, Amy Sorensen, a resident of Abingdon, Virginia, emphasized abortion is still legal under Virginia law and that by voting in favor of the resolution and declaring Washington County to be a pro-life county, the board would be breaking the public's trust.

"The Supreme Court decision leaves this decision to the state, and you are not the state," Sorensen said. "This is an attack on the health and well-being of Washington County women and families and is in opposition to the state law of Virginia, which still allows Virginia women access to abortion care. You are breaking the trust that we, the voters, have placed in you."

On the opposite side of the argument, Steve Murphy, the pastor of the Saint Peter Presbyterian Church in Abingdon, highlighted that, in his view, their resolution lacks teeth.

"I applaud what you've already started here. I speak for the proposal. I speak for what you have written, I think it needs a lot more teeth, and I'm not alone in that," Murphy said. "You deal with a lot of business and a lot of zoning, and if you don't stand for the unborn. The businesses are going to come, and the business is going to be to kill babies in the womb."

After hearing the public comments from the residents and before voting to pass the resolution, the board members discussed their own views on the issue.

Phillip McCall, a member of the board, expressed that he is personally pro-life but that he does not believe he is qualified to make a decision over a woman's personal choice regarding her own body.

"For me, abortion is not birth control. It's just not the right thing to do," McCall said. "I'm one of seven men setting up here. I just don't feel like I'm qualified to make this decision, but I am pro-choice for the lady to make her own decision. It's her body. I can't tell her what to do with it."

Saul Hernandez, the chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, emphasized that when it comes to weighing into the issues presented to him as an elected official, he cannot in good conscience leave his personal faith at the door.

"I was elected to represent the folks in the Tyler district, and nobody asked me when they elected me that I'm not supposed to just agree with this. But nobody asked me to leave my faith outside the door," Hernandez said. "You may not agree with that, you may feel very staunchly that there's a separation of church and state, but I can't park my faith, I can't separate, I can't bifurcate."

Following the passing of the resolution declaring Washington County to be a pro-life county, the board voted 7-0 in favor of presenting the Washington County, Virginia Planning Commission with a zoning ordinance change, which, if reviewed and passed, would make it against county zoning regulations for a health clinic that offers abortion services to open its doors in Washington County.