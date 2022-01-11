Supervisors make new committee appointments

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors appointed members of committees at Tuesday’s first-of-the-year organizational meeting.
In turn, Saul Hernandez took over as the new chairman of the board — replacing Dwayne Ball and moving back to a position that he held two years ago.
Supervisor Mike Rush, who represents the county’s southeastern corner of Damascus and Green Cove, was selected as the board’s new vice chairman.
Most all committee appointments remained the same as last year.
Yet when it came time to appoint members to the Veterans Memorial Park Foundation, the board spent a few minutes in contemplation and discussion.
The future of this foundation could be uncertain now that the Town of Abingdon has stabled a new Veterans Advisory Board.
“We have not been invited to be part of that group,” said County Administrator Jason Berry.
It’s not known if the Town of Abingdon’s new Veterans Advisory Board will contain representatives by leaders of Washington County, said Randy Pennington, a longtime member of the Board of Supervisors.
The county has long had representatives on the foundation, Rush said.
On Tuesday, Rush asked whether the nonprofit foundation will have any authority over the Veterans Memorial Park or whether all authority now goes to the town’s newly created Veterans Advisory Board.
“No one from the town has called the county to inform us,” Berry said.
Pennington said, “I think we need a voice.”
In the end, Rush and Supervisor Charlie Hargis were reappointed to be members of the foundation — upon a suggestion by Hernandez — despite the creation of the town’s new advisory board.
Supervisor Phillip McCall said the county leaders need to know if the nonprofit foundation will continue to have any power over the Veterans Memorial Park in Abingdon.
“It exists as a nonprofit, so it will likely not have the same role that it has,” Rush said.
In other business, Ball said he had recently met with town leaders in Saltville and wants to help work on the Salt Trail, a rails-to-trails conversion project that links Saltville to Glade Spring.
In turn, Ball said he wanted to have Rush assist, since Rush has experience in helping steer the wildly popular Virginia Creeper Trail, another rail-trail project in Washington County.
Rush said, “I think we can help them in a way that no one else can help them.”
