Supervisors make new committee appointments

On Tuesday, Rush asked whether the nonprofit foundation will have any authority over the Veterans Memorial Park or whether all authority now goes to the town’s newly created Veterans Advisory Board.

“No one from the town has called the county to inform us,” Berry said.

Pennington said, “I think we need a voice.”

In the end, Rush and Supervisor Charlie Hargis were reappointed to be members of the foundation — upon a suggestion by Hernandez — despite the creation of the town’s new advisory board.

Supervisor Phillip McCall said the county leaders need to know if the nonprofit foundation will continue to have any power over the Veterans Memorial Park in Abingdon.

“It exists as a nonprofit, so it will likely not have the same role that it has,” Rush said.

In other business, Ball said he had recently met with town leaders in Saltville and wants to help work on the Salt Trail, a rails-to-trails conversion project that links Saltville to Glade Spring.