Supervisors make initial moves toward cigarette tax

ABINGDON, Va. — Establishing a new tax on cigarettes dominated discussions at Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

On first reading, the board voted 6-1 to hold a public hearing to potentially establish a cigarette tax across Washington County.

The tax would be part of a regional tax on cigarettes in the Mount Rogers area. Such a tax has already been approved by several nearby locations that include the city of Galax; the towns of Wytheville, Hillsville, Rural Retreat, Chilhowie and Saltville; and the counties of Bland, Smyth, Grayson, Wythe and Pulaski.

Carroll County did not vote to adopt a cigarette tax ordinance, said Washington County Administrator Jason Berry.

Supervisor Saul Hernandez voted in opposition on Tuesday.

“I’m not in favor of this tax at all,” said Hernandez. “I’m certainly for the public hearing.”

Hernandez said the cigarette tax would “single out” a particular sector of the population.

Supervisor Phillip McCall expressed concern that a cigarette tax could drive tobacco customers away from Washington County and to nearby locations, where cigarettes might be sold cheaper.