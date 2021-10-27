Supervisors get updates on road patching

ABINGDON, Va. — Lake Road has been patched back up.

On Tuesday, Virginia Department of Transportation officials announced the completion of asphalt patching on Lake Road at the regular meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

Near Green Spring, Lake Road provides a coastal-style drive in south-central Washington County, overlooking South Holston Lake.

“We did some extensive work down there,” said Matthew Lewis, the assistant residency administrator at the Abingdon residency of VDOT.

Other patchwork has been completed across Washington County, said Allan Sumpter, the residency administrator for VDOT’s Abingdon residency.

“We still have some work to do down in the Mendota area,” Sumpter said. “We’ve done some paving down that way.”

Additionally, work to further widen U.S. Highway 58 between Abingdon and Damascus will commence this fall, said Joshua Lewis, the assistant resident engineer for VDOT-Abingdon.

Work on a bridge at Taylors Valley is also slated to be completed in the fall of 2022, Joshua Lewis said.