Washington County’s Board of Supervisors approved ending a 12-year-old lease agreement at the Mendota Community center during Tuesday’s meeting.

The lease agreement was signed on July 1, 2011 between county officials and the Mendota Community Association, which agreed to pay $1 a year for the community center and maintain the building.

Yet no other agreement like this exists, said County Administrator Jason Berry.

The county maintains other community centers, including an old school at Hayter’s Gap.

“In all reality, the county owns three facilities other than this one,” Berry said.

The Mendota Community Center contains a library and auditorium in the old Hamilton Elementary School, which closed in 1991.

Berry suggested the supervisors place $5,000 into a general maintenance fund for the Mendota Community Center, as overseen by Kevin Hill, the county’s director of general services.

The board’s vice chairman, Mike Rush, made a motion to terminate the lease agreement, seconded by Supervisor Charlie Hargis. It passed unanimously.

In more business related to the Mendota community, the supervisors passed a resolution supporting the continued progress of the Mendota Road water project, which has been under construction for 20 years by the Washington County Service Authority.

Area state legislators have submitted a state budget amendment requesting money to help finish the project and connect 17 homes on the road to water service.

About three miles of the project needs to be completed at a cost of $1.3 million.

On another matter, several supervisors saluted Tuesday’s celebration of turning on new lights at the Leo “Muscle” Shoals Memorial Park in Glade Spring, for baseball games. A Tuesday afternoon ceremony marked the completion of lights installed on four poles.

“Those kids can play ball when it starts getting dark in the fall,” said Supervisors Wayne Stevens.

The lights had been missing since April 2011.

“It’s good to have that field with lights that the tornado tore down several years ago,” said Supervisor Randy Pennington.