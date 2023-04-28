Washington County, Va., Supervisor Dwayne Ball wants the Washington County Board of Supervisors to revisit how community centers are operated in the county.

Ball, who represents the county’s Wilson District on the outskirts of Bristol, proposed looking at community center agreements during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

“You may want to look at either trying to do away with the lease that the community has on the community center so that we can get all that cleaned up,” Ball said.

“The lease that exists among the community is that the community center is to be maintained by the community. The Board of Supervisors leases it to them for $1 a year, and they are to maintain everything,” he said.

Ball said the expectation of the community maintaining the center at Mendota could be taken out of the lease.

“As I’ve said before, going forward on the community centers, we need to take a hard look at them and see what — because there is going to be some huge expenses incurred in the near future,” Ball said.

Members agreed cost was a consideration.

“But we’ve been kicking that can down the road for years. And, in the interim, we have a library, and things keep happening,” replied Board Chairman Saul Hernandez.

“So I hear you but where in the road map, where in the plan is the resolution?” Hernandez asked. “If we were to wait until we had some kind of board action, where would we be now?”

Hernandez said the county has “sort-of made an agreement” to take care of the community center at Mendota.

“What’s the right thing to do?” Hernandez said. “Either way, it’s going to cost a lot of money.”

Ball suggested looking at the ordinances and codes and “cleaning up” documents.

“I’m not saying wait,” Ball said. “The Mendota community center is in a unique position of having a binding lease in place that’s not lived up to by either party. So we need to address that, so we can clean it up on our books. That’s what I’m saying.”

A document on the county’s books says the Mendota community will lease the building and pay all facility maintenance costs at the community center, Ball said.

“We do need to revisit the document,” Hernandez replied. “But I don’t’ interpret the document the same way you’re interpreting the document. There’s a difference between capital improvements versus maintaining the building.

“There’s some room for interpretation in that document. I don’t think it’s cut-and-dry that we resolve ourselves of all responsibilities. If we were to follow that document to the letter of the law, then we resolve ourselves all responsibility for that building. I don’t’ think that’s what that document says. I think it’s a good idea if we want to re-visit the document and make it clear. I think that’s fine.”