Supervisors change methods of personal property tax relief tax relief for county residents

Residents are going to have to pay that $25 vehicle fee in Washington County, Virginia, this coming year after all.

Late Tuesday night, the Washington County Board of Supervisors changed their minds on how to help alleviate tax burdens wrought by the recently-inflated values of vehicles.

The board had decided to not charge county residents the car tax this coming year, but found that would not have applied to people who live in the towns of Washington County. Those residents still had to pay the town’s fee for their cars.

So, on Tuesday, the board decided to find a more fair solution while still offering about $1 million in tax relief. That equates to a 13% reduction in taxes for all vehicles.

In other business Tuesday, the board addressed rezoning requests in a series of public hearings. The board:

Approved Blue Ridge Mountain Enterprize for a special exception permit. The company plans to construct self-storage warehouses on 28.32 acres near Porterfield Highway and Overlook Drive in Abingdon.

Approved Martin Rentals for a special exception permit for self-storage warehouses on property located near Old Monroe Road and Lee Highway in Glade Spring, Virginia.

Approved a rezoning request by Kathlyn Terry Baker and Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD), on behalf of Matthew Davis, on 17.638 acres near Singingwood Lane in Bristol at the end of Singingwood Lane from residential to agricultural. This site is slated to be a new home for Appalachian Sustainable Development’s operations.