Supervisors approve funds for new computer software

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Treasurer Fred Parker successfully lobbied for new computer software to serve his office and the Commissioner of Revenue in Washington County, Virginia, on Tuesday night.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved spending $431,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to replace the computer programs that have been used in the offices for about 35 years.

“It’s a good use of the ARPA money,” Parker said. “Our software is as old as your Commodore 64.”

Parker said he mentioned the need for new software as early as 2012.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Saul Hernandez complimented Parker and Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney for getting such a long life out of the current software and for saving taxpayer money. Yet he cautioned both men to purchase the best software protection to prevent cyberattacks.

The old technology was not very susceptible to cyberattacks, Hernandez said.

“Do not scrimp on security,” Hernandez said. “Protect ourselves as a county.”

Matney praised the use of similar computer software from Hanover County, Virginia.

“There are a lot of counties using this software,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, the board approved appointing Steven Statzer to represent the Tyler District on the Washington County Recreation Authority.

