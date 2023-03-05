BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County, Tennessee, has received around $700,000 as part of the first round of payments from the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council (OBC).

In a statement, Stephen Loyd, the chairman of the OBC, which has been tasked with distributing opioid lawsuit settlement funds to counties across the state, highlighted the positive impact these funds will have as local governments navigate the ongoing opioid crisis.

"There isn't a county in Tennessee that hasn't been touched by the opioid crisis. The funding going to these counties will have an immediate and much-needed impact," Loyd said. "We are excited to get this funding out to all 95 counties of our great state, and we can't wait to see how local leaders put it to good use."

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable explained that he will be meeting with state and local officials in the coming weeks to determine what the funds they have received as part of Tennessee's more than $31.4 million settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson can be used for.

"What I'm going to be doing over the next few weeks is meeting with the district attorney general, the Sheriff, our health department, the county attorney and getting determinations about what we can spend the money on," Venable said.

Approved uses for the OBC settlement funds include addiction treatment programs, recovery support, and prevention measures.

The OBC will be distributing lawsuit settlement funds over the course of the next 18 years, with various settlement payments yet to come.

After this first round of payments is distributed, which accounts for 35% of the current total settlement funds received, in the near future, counties will be able to apply for OBC grants that will be made up of the remaining 65% of the settlement funds.